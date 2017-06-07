Hanging With The Sisters

By Mimi Wood, Island Eye Staff Writer

The IOP was full of Hazelnuts this past weekend, June 1-4… but not the tasty kind you eat. Rather, from as far away as Kittery Point, Maine, devotees of a band that’s older than some of its fans, Sister Hazel, packed The Windjammer from Thursday night until Sunday afternoon, for the 12th Annual Hazelnut Hang.

Gainesville, Florida, 1993: Five friends playing music. Fast forward to 2017…those 5 are still together, having recently released their 9th album (available on iTunes), A Lighter in the Dark.

“It’s unheard of for a band to stay together this long,” marvels Michael Flynn, the die-hard Hazelnut who hails from Down East. “Not even The Eagles have that kind of longevity.”

Describing their genre of music as “unclassifiable,” bassist Jett Beres notes, “we each come from different backgrounds.” Take your pick: Country, Pop, Alternative or Southern Rock…hometown favorite Darius Rucker appears on their current release.

Regardless of its classification, Sister Hazel’s music is decidedly “fun,” with many “uplifting” themes, according to Ken Block, the band’s lead singer. Band members co-write most of their songs. “We write about who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going,” says Beres.

The energy of these 50-somethings is incredible, and come by honestly. The love between the band and their fans is reciprocal. Thursday night finds band members mingling at the Windjammer, prior to performing an informal sound check set. A lively performance Friday evening is followed on Saturday morning by a 5K race, benefitting Lyrics for Life, a children’s cancer charity they founded.

More hanging with their beloved Hazelnuts on Saturday afternoon, and another rousing performance Saturday night. A long question-and-answer breakfast on Sunday morning precedes their final acoustic set. Their humongous red bus, equipment trailer in tow, lumbered across the Connector on Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m., headed for The 2017 Concert for Love and Acceptance, in Nashville, TN.

“We do a lot of charity work,” stated Beres, happy to chat on the steps of the Windjammer on Thursday evening. “We just finished a 100-Mile Ultramarathon Relay,” from Key Largo to Key West, to benefit The Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys. Wow. These guys are good, on so many levels.

Betty and James Michael from Lexington, NC concur, “We go whenever they are within a five hour driving radius of our home. We love them and their music.”

Flynn, an affable Yankee, has been following the band for “as long as I can remember. Their music says something; it touches my heart,” he smiles.

The assortment of laminated show passes and promotional pins hanging from the lanyard around his neck testify to his devotion, if his 1000 mile trek from Maine isn’t proof enough.

Over the years his wife and children have accompanied him; in time they’ve made such good friends with fellow Hazelnuts that this year they all rented a beach house together. “We love the Isle of Palms,” chirps Katie Johnson, from Concord, North Carolina, “we can’t wait to come back next year.”