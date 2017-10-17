Halloween Fun At Isle Of Palms Recreation Center

By Andy Sinwald for The Island Eye News

Throughout the month of October, the Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host programs and events to help families get into the Halloween spirit. On Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. children ages 5-14 can paint and decorate their very own pumpkin. The program is held at the IOP Recreation Center and costs $5.00 to participate.

All materials are supplied by the Recreation Department. Space is limited and early registration is recommended.

Ghostly Tide Tales returns on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. People of all ages are invited to bring blankets, chairs and flashlights to the 25th Ave. beach access and hear local ghost stories told by a pirate around campfires. This event is free to attend. Spaces by the fire fill up fast so be sure to arrive early to claim your spot.

The annual Halloween Carnival takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. All trick-or-treaters are invited to the Recreation Center for an evening of spooky fun. This free event features carnival games, jump castles, face painting, balloon art, a photo booth and of course candy for all.

A costume contest for all ages will be held at 5:30 p.m. for a chance to win some special prizes and those that are brave enough can take a walk through the haunted house. Luke ‘n Ollies Pizzeria will be on site selling pizza and beverages to any hungry guests.

For more information visit iop.net or call 843.886.8294.