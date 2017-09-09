Greater Charleston Restaurant Association Announces September 2017 Restaurant Week

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

The Greater Charleston Restaurant Association, Inc. announced its September 2017 installment of Charleston Restaurant Week, occurring Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 17. One of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area, diners are presented with 12 days to experience award-winning cuisine from acclaimed Charleston chefs with prix fixe menus.

“This September is the perfect time for locals and visitors alike to explore Charleston’s ever-evolving restaurant scene,” states Greater Charleston Restaurant Association President Randall Goldman. “We are excited to see our growing list of participating restaurants offer unique and delicious dishes, with new lunch and brunch options available as well.”

Over 140 restaurants participate in Charleston Restaurant Week twice a year (both in September and January) including Peninsula Grill, Indaco and Halls Chophouse. Newcomers joining the roster this September include Harbour Club, Pier 101 and Stella’s.

For a list of restaurants participating in Charleston Restaurant Week, to view menus and to make reservations, visit www.charlestonrestaurantassociation.com/charleston-restaurant-week.