Goldbug Hosts Grand Re-opening

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

Ashley Reid Martin has been in her initial location, tucked under Mex 1 for a couple of years, but her recent expansion, including extensive renovation, has really opened things up.

Martin started renting the space next door last summer and on March 10 she re-opened for the season, more than doubling her shop’s floor space. The renovation was a family affair. Her husband helped with the construction, putting in street facing windows that let in light and offer passers-by a glimpse into the specialty shop. Martin’s fatherin-law, a wooden boat builder by trade, laid wood floors and built the hand finished counter.

“It’s fun to have a little more space, for a little more product,” remarked Martin conservatively. The shop now carries resort and swimwear, a selection of craft accessories and of course her unique, handmade jewelry. “I’m going to have to make more inventory to fill the new shelves,” she says.

Goldbug is open Tue-Sat, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun from noon-5 p.m. and closed Mon. Visit them online at ShopGoldbug. com.