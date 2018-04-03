Apr 03 2018

Goldbug Hosts Grand Re-opening

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

Martin and friends celebrated the re-opening of the shop at
2205-E Middle St.

Ashley Reid Martin has been in her initial location, tucked under Mex 1 for a couple of years, but her recent expansion, including extensive renovation, has really opened things up.

Ashley Reid Martin, owner of Goldbug on Sullivan’s Island.

Martin started renting the space next door last summer and on March 10 she re-opened for the season, more than doubling her shop’s floor space. The renovation was a family affair. Her husband helped with the construction, putting in street facing windows that let in light and offer passers-by a glimpse into the specialty shop. Martin’s fatherin-law, a wooden boat builder by trade, laid wood floors and built the hand finished counter.

 “It’s fun to have a little more space, for a little more product,” remarked Martin conservatively. The shop now carries resort and swimwear, a selection of craft accessories and of course her unique, handmade jewelry. “I’m going to have to make more inventory to fill the new shelves,” she says.

Goldbug is open Tue-Sat, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun from noon-5 p.m. and closed Mon. Visit them online at ShopGoldbug. com.

Admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.