Goat Island Gatherings Fundraiser Benefits Butchers Of America

By Diann Lyons Clark for The Island Eye News

Goat Island Gatherings proudly presents Meat on Goat a fundraiser benefiting “Butchers of America” including Charleston’s own charcuterie and sausage master, Craig Deihl who will be competing at The World Butchers Challenge in Belfast, Ireland in March 2018.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2 – 6 p.m. on Goat Island, SC with boat shuttles to and from the event provided by Barrier Island Eco Tours from the Isle of Palms Marina. A limited amount of tickets will be available for the event and can be purchased for $175 on eventbright.com with all proceeds donated to the gofundme.com Butchers of America Team USA|WBC page.

Funds raised directly support travel expenses to Belfast, Ireland and practice trials in California. Guests will be treated to meat centric plates crafted by Deihl and 2 Butchers of America teammates: Lothar Erbe, master artisan butcher from Purcellville, VA and John Fink of Whole Beast in San Francisco, CA. Ticket price includes live music by local favorites Minimum Wage, beer, wine and Isle of Palms Marina parking.

“The World Butchers’ Challenge (WBC) was created as a platform where butchers from across the world can compete and showcase their butchery skills and creative uses of the beef, lamb and pork products from their respective countries. The current World Champions, France, will be a hard act to follow and the competition will be a great celebration of World Butchery Skills. At the World Butchers’ Challenge 2018 Headquarters in Belfast, it’s expected that over ten global teams will take part in the 2018 event, including teams from Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, Scotland, Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.”

Taking place Mar. 20 – 22 at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Ireland, the event is expected to attract 250 butchers from around the globe to compete in the prestigious event.

The Butchers Guild Team “Butchers of America” is led by team captain, Danny Johnson of Taylor’s Market (Sacramento).

Competing alongside are some of the most experienced butchers from around the country, including Paul Carras of Taylor’s Market (Sacramento), John Fink of The Whole Beast (San Francisco), James Beard Nominee & Award Winning Charcutier Craig Deihl (South Carolina), Lothar Erbe of Lothar’s Sausages (Virginia) and Bryan Butler of Salt & Time (Austin) who was recently named the Texas Beef Council’s Best Butcher in Texas.