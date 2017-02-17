Getting Your Hands Dirty For A Good Cause

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

How many of us have scowled at a plastic bottle on the side of the road as we drove/walked/ran/biked by and thought, “who would do such a thing?” We’ve all heard the slogan “Litter Trashes Everyone” and yet, surveys suggest that 80 percent of people who litter do so intentionally. The good news is Palmetto Pride, a non-profit organization that was created in response to citizens’ concerns regarding the amount of litter in South Carolina. In 2012, Palmetto Pride partnered with the statewide program, Adopt-A-Highway, whose volunteers have been cleaning up litter along South Carolina highways and litter since 1988.

On a recent brisk Saturday morning, 115 local volunteers left the comfort of their homes to pick up cigarette butts, plastic bottles, plastic bags, food wrappers and tennis balls. Volunteers swept a two mile range along Ben Sawyer Boulevard marshes and road for two hours. This year the Charleston Surfrider Foundation partnered with the Charleston Running Club and adopted the highway between Ben Sawyer Boulevard to Breach Inlet through the Adopt-a-Highway program and have committed to sweeping this area four times a year for two years.

“It’s important for the community to come together to clean up our precious marshes. Charleston Surfrider and Charleston Running Club are raising awareness about the plastic debris issue we face by adopting the highway and putting their time and resources behind that commitment. We could not have removed 351 plastic bags, 691 micro-plastics and over 2,400 cigarette butts without the help of our 115 volunteers this past Saturday!” says Olivia Bueno, outreach coordinator for Charleston Surfrider Foundation.

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our lovely Lowcountry, waves, marshes and beaches for all people, through conservation, activism, research and education. The chapter accomplishes this through different initiatives including beach, marsh and city sweeps, Ocean Friendly Gardening, cigarette butt collection receptacles, education, outreach, our Ocean Friendly Restaurant Program, and awareness of key issues concerning the Lowcountry environment.

For anyone interested in lending a hand, the 2017 cleanup schedule is as follows:

2nd Cleanup – May 6

3rd Cleanup – September 9

4th Cleanup – November 4

All of the sweeps will be from 9-11am and meet at the “Welcome to Sullivan’s Island” sign. People should park on the northbound shoulder of Ben Sawyer Blvd. on Sullivan’s Island. The equipment will be provided and volunteers have a chance to win prizes donated from Half-Moon Outfitters.

Volunteers should wear closed toe shoes, clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, and bring a reusable water bottle. For more information visit charleston.surfrider.org.