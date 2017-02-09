Get Out And Play

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

Leo Fetter is a life long Sullivan’s Island resident. He remembers when you could ride horses on the beach, picking blackberries and wild asparagus, catching lightening bugs, playing “donkey softball,” and camping on the small islands along the intracoastal waterway. Fetter’s family was one of 75 year-round residents and the stories of his childhood will make readers wistful for the past.

Fetter writes, “I think the highlight of growing up on Sullivan’s Island was getting to play in Fort Moultrie and the different batteries that were built by the Army for coastal defense to protect the Unites States from Germany in World War II. (…) A lot of times we would be playing in the batteries and the Sullivan’s Island police would chase us. They could never catch us, for we knew the batteries like the back of our hands.”

Vince Sonson, Sullivan’s Island resident and founder of Balance Position, edited Leo’s book, and Mary English did the publishing, incorporating a few illustrations done by Hannah Nadobny, a local Wando HS student/artist. Sonson says, “I was so pleased to help Leo bring his stories to life in this book. My greatest hope is that children will be inspired to put down their devices, go outside and explore this incredible place with their friends firsthand. There are many lessons and experiences out there that can’t be found on a screen. I also believe there are important glimpses into the sociological and environmental histories of our island we adults should consider. The landscape of the island is literally and figuratively changing by the minute, for better or worse. It might behoove us to be aware of the qualities that characterized the island before most of us arrived here, in case we might like to preserve some of them.”

There will be a book signing at the Co-Op on Tuesday, Feb.14 from 5 to 7 p.m. The book is $10.