Get Healthy

By Norma Jean Page for The Island Eye News
The City of Isle of Palms, East Cooper Medical Center and HealthLinks Magazine have teamed up to provide wellness resources to island residents, City’s employees and residents living in East Cooper area.
This year’s Isle of Palms Community Wellness Fair will be held on Friday, Sept. 21 from 7-11 a.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center located at 24, 28th Ave. Health screenings will be provided by ECMC and will include FREE Cholesterol screening. Appointments for the free blood work is strongly encouraged but not required. Call East Cooper Hospital at 843.884.7031 to make an appointment.
Fasting is required twelve hours before blood work. Nothing by mouth except water.
Flu shots, T-dap and Pneumonia will also be provided by Harris Teeter Pharmacy. Insurance cards must be presented.
Admission to the fair is free. Local Healthcare Professionals and specialist from the Charleston area will be at the Wellness Fair to answer questions and provide information on all aspects of health and fitness.
Go to IOP.net or call 843.886.8294 for more information.