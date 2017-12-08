Gerrita Postlewait Passes Charleston County School District Evaluation

By Erica Taylor for The Island Eye News

All nine Board of Trustees members participated in Charleston County School District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait’s evaluation, which concluded today after a productive discussion. “The Board rated the evaluation as ‘met’ overall,” said Kate Darby, CCSD Board of Trustees Chair. “We agree that the results accurately represent the successes of the past year. The Board looks forward to working with Dr. Postlewait and moving the district forward.” As a result of her evaluation score, Dr. Postlewait was eligible for the same percentage of salary increase that may have been provided to other certified employees of the District; however, she opted to again decline the pay raise and focus on improving education for Charleston County. “It is very honorable and I commend our Superintendent for declining a pay increase,” added Darby. “She has led our District through another challenging year, all while maintaining focus on our highest priorityeducating children and closing the achievement gap.” Dr. Postlewait became CCSD’s Superintendent of Schools on July 9, 2015. She brought with her a wealth of experiences as an education practitioner and her leadership qualities are recognized at the district, state, and national levels. She has served as an executive in the private sector. She served as Chair of the State Board of Education, as a member of the national governing board of the American Association of School Administrators, and as a consultant for several districts, states, and national organizations. As Chief K-12 Officer for a foundation, she helped establish the national Innovation Lab Network and co-founded Transform SC, a statewide business-education partnership that fosters systemic educational change. Dr. Postlewait’s goal is to work with educators, students, parents, and community partners to dramatically increase the percentage of students who are ready to step successfully and productively into careers, college, and life. She is specifically focused on student achievement and putting the resources where they are most needed in the district. Student achievement data presented this year will serve as a baseline for her future evaluations. The intent is to focus on all academics and put a priority on getting children reading on grade level by the 3rd grade. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve children, educators, parents, and community members in Charleston County, and deeply appreciate the Board’s vote of confidence,” Dr. Postlewait said. “We’re looking forward to working with our Board members as we continue to focus intently on student achievement and wellbeing.”