Fun Fall For Grown-ups At The Poe Library

By Delores Schweitzer for The Island Eye News

Frequent visitors to the Poe Branch Library on Sullivan’s Island know it is a lively place. Laughter and snatches of deep conversations pour forth from the Fiction and Nonfiction rooms as patrons write, play games, or talk about books. Be warned. Poe is about to get a lot louder in October. Think of all the creative outlets of camp – this time for adults.

For writers in our community, “POE-etry Café” returns on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon until 2 p.m. The branch hosted several poets in April, and it offers yet another chance for local poets to perform their original material in front of an enthusiastic audience. All ages are welcome. Call for more details, or if you are feeling a little shy about your work and need some encouragement to step up to the microphone.

Have you always wanted to “try art” but the perfectionist in you says, “I’ll just make a mess?” Know that, on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m., mess is allowed and encouraged. With the guidance of local artist and soon-to-be exhibitor at the Saul Alexander Gallery in the Main Library, Lisa Van Raalte will cheerlead us into releasing our creative juices with “Fingerpainting for Grow-ups.” Visit lisavanraalte.com to check out Lisa’s work. Seating is limited and registration is required. Sign up today and bring a friend.

Our Beach Lovers Book Club takes on the complications of “Modern Romance” with humor, perspective and a surprising amount of academic research, on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Aziz Ansari is an actor best known for writing / starring in the Netflix series “Master of None” and a supporting role in “Parks and Recreation.” With sociologist Eric Kleinenberg of NYU, Ansari conduct hundreds of interviews and focus groups to uncover how romance has changed with the advent of new technologies and the blurring of cultural lines. As always, light refreshments will be served, along with a healthy dose of humor as our readers connect to books through their own personal perspectives. Come ready to share some of your own stories of romantic connections.

Rounding out the October lineup, “Building a Village” will generate discussion about options for individuals and couples wishing to stay connected and engaged in their community, as they grow older.

On Friday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m., representatives from I’on at Home, Harleston and Pleasant Villages will provide presentations about the founding of their communities and answer questions about the organizational process. Whether you are “of age” or have parents that are, come and learn how local support services, consumer connections and intergenerational involvement are making a difference. Visit vtvnetwork.org to learn about other Village locations and prepare your questions for our panel. Seating is limited and reservations are requested.

Visit ccpl.org to learn about these and many more Charleston County Public Library Programs. Visit the Edgar Allan Poe / Sullivan’s Island Library at 1921 I’on Avenue, email poe@ccpl.org, or call 843.883.3914 to register for the programs listed above.