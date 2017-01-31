Fugitive Wanted For Sword Assault Found On Isle Of Palms

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer

Photos by Mic Smith

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting on Daniel Island was arrested Jan. 25 at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives. However, he was released Jan. 26 on a $25,000 surety bond, Berkeley County officials said, and according to reports from people in the neighborhood, he had returned to Isle of Palms.

While the warrant identified the arrested man as John Michael Juba, 27, of Wilmington, N.C., Juba has been living recently on Isle of Palms in the main section of an older subdivided brick home at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Cameron Boulevard.

Juba was taken from the Isle of Palms rental home and into custody by heavily armed law enforcement officials just before 10 a.m. Jan. 25. He was transported and booked into Berkeley County’s Hill-Finklea detention center without incident, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran reported.

The next day, Juba was released on a $25,000 surety bond, the amount of which had been set by Berkeley County Magistrate Paula F. McElvogue, the detention center said.

The magistrate included the conditions that Juba not possess any weapons or contact the victims, according to Cochran, who said the sheriff’s department could not comment further on the case “as it is pending prosecution.”

On Dec. 5, Juba met with the victims at a Berkshire Drive residence on Daniel Island for the sale of items advertised on a social media site, according to the arrest warrant. During the meeting, Juba attacked a man and a woman with a “katana like sword,” the warrant said. A katana sword is generally known to be used by Japanese samurai.

The assault left two victims with deep lacerations requiring medical attention, the warrant said. After the attack, Juba fled the scene.

The original sheriff’s report indicated that a woman had been stabbed in the leg, and a man in the abdomen, that the evening meeting involved the Offer Up phone application to discuss the sale of a printer and tools.

A man told authorities that the suspect’s name was “John Michael” and that he suffered from “mental illnesses” according to the original report.

Isle of Palms Police Department is not officially connected to the case “because it did not happen in our jurisdiction,” Capt. Kim Usry said. However, she indicated that police could increase patrols in the area and she encouraged anyone with concerns about crime on Isle of Palms to be “vigilant” and report issues to the department, as always. “If you see something, say something.”