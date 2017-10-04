Ft. Moultrie Reschedules Gullah Program

By Dawn Davis for The Island Eye News

On Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. Sharon Cooper-Murray will present a special program on the Gullah-Geechee culture at the Ft. Moultrie Visitor Center. She will introduce the audience to the Gullah language by using a storytelling format with Gullah language and the English translations. This event is made possible with financial assistance from Eastern National, the park’s museum store, and the South Carolina Humanities Council. Park entrance fees will apply for this program. This program was originally scheduled to take place in September, but the park postponed it due to Hurricane Irma.

Sharon Cooper-Murray is a native of South Carolina raised in Florence County. After attending college in Tennessee, she returned to South Carolina. When she arrived on Wadmalaw Island, she heard the Gullah language for the first time and was fascinated by the tone and rhythm of this Creole language. That experience sparked the beginning of what has become her life-long passion: the Gullah culture, their stories, folk music, crafts, food ways, religious folkways, and their way of life. She has traveled throughout the east coast of the United States as an advocate of the preservation, conservation and development of the culture through workshops, lectures, storytelling, special events and artist in residency programs.

Ft. Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle St, Sullivan’s Island. The site is administered by the National Park Service as a unit of Fort Sumter National Monument and represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the U.S., from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. Open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Entering its second century, the National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. For more information follow us on Facebook. Visit our websites at nps.gov/fosu and nps.gov/chpi, or call 843.883.3123.