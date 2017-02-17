By Andy Sinwald for The Island Eye News

Photos by Isle Of Palms Recreation Staff

Front Beach Fest returns to the Isle of Palms on Saturday, March 4 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. The City of Isle of Palms invites people of all ages for a day of dancing, eating, and fun on Ocean Boulevard. The free event will feature music from The Carolina Soul Band and welcomes back a crowd favorite, The Tams. The afternoon includes handmade arts and crafts from over 25 local vendors while island restaurants and other local food vendors fill the street offering their favorite dishes.

Children can enjoy jump castles, a bungee trampoline, face painting, balloon and spin art and so much more exciting entertainment.

For more information please go to the website at www.iop.net or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843.886.8294.