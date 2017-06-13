Freedom Boat Club Invests And Relaunches Charleston Facilities

By Wanda Kenton Smith for Island Eye News

Freedom Boat Club, the world’s oldest and largest boat club with 15,000 members and 130 locations officially relaunched its two Charleston destinations on June 3. The club sports a brand new fleet of boats and now operates under the leadership of a unique new ownership team.

According to Freedom Boat Club President and CEO John Giglio, Charleston is perceived as an outstanding growth market with tremendous membership potential. While the company has 165+ current members locally from two locations in Mt. Pleasant and Seabrook Island, and has had a regional footprint since 2005, the club’s performance was perceived to be far beneath its potential.

“Our corporate team met with the original franchise owners as well as another successful franchise owner operating three clubs in South Carolina and decided to work together to further develop this very promising boating market,” said Giglio. “Our combined management horsepower and experience in operating successful boat clubs, coupled with a dedicated focus on the Charleston market and the major investment in a fleet of top boating brands, is expected to positively impact our business while providing outstanding opportunities for local boaters seeking affordable boating options.”

“We’d like to welcome the public to come learn about Freedom Boat Club and our multiple membership options,” said Chris Speckman, one of the Charleston franchise owners and joint principal of Freedom Boat Club of the Grand Strand. “There has never been a better time or opportunity for Charlestonians to get on the water and to experience the best of our maintenance-free boating lifestyle than now.”

Freedom Boat Club’s two Charleston locations now include more than a dozen brand new Scout fishing boats, Hurricane deckboats and Sweetwater pontoons. The club offers several membership plans, now with special grand re-opening promotions and incentives. All plans include unlimited boating, free training and regular social activities for members. In addition, Freedom Boat Club members enjoy reciprocal access to boating anywhere a Freedom Boat Club is located.

ABOUT FREEDOM BOAT CLUB

Freedom Boat Club, headquartered in Venice, FL., is the nation’s oldest and largest boat club with 130 locations in 23 states and Canada. Freedom Boat Club is listed in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® ranking and the Inc. 5000. For more information, visit freedomboatclub.com.

CHARLESTON FREEDOM BOAT CLUB LOCATIONS

Mt. Pleasant

24 Patriots Pt Road

Mt Pleasant

Seabrook Island

1880 Andell Bluff Boulevard, # 5

Johns Island

Membership Executive/Club Contact for both locations is Gregg Lozanoff, 843.870.7887.