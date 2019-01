By Kellen Correia for Island Eye News

Friends of the Hunley will give free admission for public tours this weekend to any Federal Government employee with current identification. The charity is offering this to employees to help them during the government shutdown and as a show of support for all they do.

The free tickets will be available this weekend on Saturday, January 19th and Sunday January 20th. To learn more about Hunley tours, go to www.HUNLEY.org.