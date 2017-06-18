Fort Sumter National Monument Seeks Comments On Entrance Fee Increase At Fort Moultrie

By Dawn Davis for Island Eye News
Fort Sumter National Monument is requesting public comment on a planned entrance fee increase at Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island. The entrance fee at Fort Moultrie has not been increased since 2005. The change, planned for implementation on October 1, 2017 includes increasing the per person/1-day entrance fee from $3 to $7, and eliminates the $5 family and $1 senior rates. Fees at Fort Moultrie provide access to all of the grounds inside and outside the fort, the picnic area, fishing pier, and the parking lot. The Fort Moultrie Annual Pass will increase from $20 to $30, which will go into effect January 1, 2018. The Fort Moultrie Annual Pass allows for unlimited access to Fort Moultrie for one year from the date of purchase. Fees do not apply to ferry passage to Fort Sumter. In order to visit Fort Sumter visitors must purchase passage from the park’s authorized concessioner, Fort Sumter Tours.
There will continue to be no cost for children ages 15 and younger to visit Fort Moultrie. Teachers will still be able to apply for an entrance fee waiver for curriculum-based, educational field trips. Finally, The America the Beautiful-the National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands Passes will be available for purchase and use at Fort Moultrie.
The increased fees will bring Fort Moultrie in line with other national park sites with similar visitation. All of the money collected will continue to be used for upkeep and improvements which directly impact visitors to the fort. “We are committed to remaining an affordable site for visitors, while providing visitors with the best possible experience,” said Doyle Sapp, acting Park Superintendent. “Last year’s entrance fee revenue allowed the park to make improvements to the Fort Moultrie fishing pier, and a portion of this year’s fee dollars has already been used to purchase new picnic tables and benches.”
To provide comments on the proposed fee increases, go to:
https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectId=73322
The public has the opportunity to comment on the increases for a 14-day period starting today and ending on June 21, 2017.
Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina. The site is administered by the National Park Service as a unit of Fort Sumter National Monument. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The site is open daily from 9:00-5:00 and includes a visitor center with museum exhibits and an orientation film.
Now entering its second century, the National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. For more information on park news, events and programs, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS, www.facebook.com/FtMoultrieNPS, and www.facebook.com/PinckneyNPS. Visit the park websites at www.nps.gov/fosu and www.nps.gov/chpi, or call 843-883-3123. You can also share your park experience with others by posting on social media with the hashtag #FindYourPark. Come find yours today!
Jun 18 2017
Jun 18 2017
Fort Sumter National Monument Seeks Comments On Entrance Fee Increase At Fort Moultrie
