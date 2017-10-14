Fort Sumter National Monument Announces Four Finalist Photos For The 2018 Annual Fort Moultrie Park Pass

By Dawn Davis for Island Eye News

Fort Sumter National Monument has selected the four finalist photos. One of these pictures will be featured on the 2018 annual Fort Moultrie pass. The public will be able to start voting for their favorite photo starting Saturday, October 14. Voting will be done through www.facebook.com/FtMoultrieNPS or in person at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, located at 1214 Middle Street. Voting will end at 5 pm on Tuesday October 24. The park will announce the winner on Monday, October 30, 2017. The winner will receive a free 2018 Fort Moultrie annual pass which will feature the winning image.

The Fort Moultrie Annual Pass provides unlimited access to the grounds inside and outside the fort, the picnic area, fishing pier, and the parking lot. The pass is valid for one year from the date of purchase. The Fort Moultrie Annual Pass is currently sold for $20. The pass does not cover the ferry passage to Fort Sumter. In order to visit Fort Sumter visitors must purchase passage from the park’s authorized concessioner, Fort Sumter Tours.

Fort Moultrie is administered by the National Park Service as a unit of Fort Sumter National Monument. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The site is open daily from 9:00-5:00 and includes a visitor center with museum exhibits and orientation film. A current entrance fee of $3 for adults and $1 for senior citizens is charged for the park.

Now entering its second century, the National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. For more information on park news, events and programs, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS, www.facebook.com/FtMoultrieNPS, and www.facebook.com/PinckneyNPS. Visit the park websites at www.nps.gov/fosu and www.nps.gov/chpi, or call 843-883-3123. You can also share your park experience with others by posting on social media with the hashtag #FindYourPark. Come find yours today!