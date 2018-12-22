Fort Sumter National Monument And Charles Pinckney National Historic Site Accessible To Public During Government Shutdown

By Paula Ogden-Muse for Island Eye News

During the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, Fort Sumter National Monument, including Fort Moultrie, Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, Liberty Square Visitor Education Center, and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will remain as accessible as possible while following all applicable laws and procedures. Park trails and outdoor signs will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited. There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at Fort Sumter National Monument and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All park programs have been canceled, including ranger programs at Fort Sumter National Monument, Fort Moultrie, and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site.