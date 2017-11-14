Fort Sumter Announces Photo Contest Winner

By Dawn Davis for The Island Eye News

Fort Sumter National Monument announced that Gary Heaton’s Fort Moultrie Sunset picture won the 2018 Photo Contest and will be featured on the 2018 Fort Moultrie Annual Pass. The public voted in person and through the fort’s Facebook page, Oct. 14-24. The winner will receive a free 2018 Fort Moultrie annual pass, which will feature his image. Six people submitted eighteen images which were narrowed down to four finalist pictures by the park superintendent.

“This contest was a great way to invite the public to share what they believe represents the park,” stated acting Superintendent Gary Stansberry. “We were thrilled with all the stunning photos submitted to showcase the significance of Fort Moultrie.” The Fort Moultrie Annual Pass provides unlimited access to the grounds inside and outside the fort, the picnic area, fishing pier, and the parking lot. The pass is valid for one year from the date of purchase. The Fort Moultrie Annual Pass is currently sold for $20. The pass does not cover the ferry passage to Fort Sumter. In order to visit Fort Sumter visitors must purchase passage from the park’s authorized concessioner, Fort Sumter Tours.

Fort Moultrie is administered by the National Park Service as a unit of Fort Sumter National Monument. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The site is open daily from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and includes a visitor center with museum exhibits and orientation film. A current entrance fee of $3 for adults and $1 for senior citizens is charged for the park.