Fort Moultrie To Participate In “Kids To Parks Day,” May 20, 2017

By Dawn Davis for Island Eye News

Children and their families are invited to participate in fun, hands-on activities at Fort Moultrie on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10 am – 2 pm for the National Park Trust’s seventh annual Kids to Parks Day. Children will talk with soldiers and a civilian from the American Revolution and the Civil War to learn about what life was like during their times. Children may help to create a mural about our National Parks in a “chalk on the walk” activity. Learn about what you can find on Sullivan’s Island beach through an interactive display. Participating children will earn a special prize.

National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day 2017 promises to be bigger than ever! Last year, Kids to Parks Day had more than 730,000 participants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. This year, the goal is to have 900,000 people enjoy Kids to Parks Day all across the country. National Park Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving parks today and creating park stewards for tomorrow. Learn more at: www.parktrust.org or call 301-279-7275.

Kids to Parks Day has been endorsed by America’s State Parks, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Hiking Society, Boy Scouts of America, Children & Nature Network, National Environmental Education Foundation, National Geographic Kids, National Parks Hospitality Association, National Recreation and Parks Association, National Wildlife Federation, US Army Corps of Engineers, National League of Cities, National Park Service, National Parks Conservation Association, Bureau of Land Management, Sierra Club, American Recreation Coalition, Outdoors Alliance for Kids, City Parks Alliance, US Play Coalition, and Eastern National.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina. The site is administered by the National Park Service as a unit of Fort Sumter National Monument. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The site is open daily from 9:00-5:00 and includes a visitor center with museum exhibits and an orientation film. An entrance fee of $3 for adults and $1 for senior citizens is charged for the park.

Now entering its second century, the National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. For more information on park news, events and programs, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS, www.facebook.com/FtMoultrieNPS, and www.facebook.com/PinckneyNPS. Visit the park websites at www.nps.gov/fosu and www.nps.gov/chpi, or call 843-883-3123. You can also share your park experience with others by posting on social media with the hashtag #FindYourPark. Come find yours today!