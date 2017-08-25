Fort Moultrie To Host A Special Talk By Dr. Nic Butler On The History Of The Pest Houses On August 26

By Dawn Davis for Island Eye News

On Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 1pm, Dr. Nic Butler, historian for the Charleston County Library, will present a review of the facts and misunderstandings on the Sullivan’s Island quarantine stations or “pest houses.” From 1707 to the mid-1790s, the quarantine station was the first point of landfall for a portion of the people coming to South Carolina, especially enslaved Africans. The talk will take place in the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center which is located at 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482. Park entrance fees, $3 for adults and $1 for senior citizens, will apply for this program.

Nic Butler, Ph.D. is an interdisciplinary historian with great interest in Charleston’s history. A native of Greenville County, South Carolina, Dr. Butler attended the University of South Carolina before completing a Ph.D. in musicology at Indiana University. He has worked as archivist of the South Carolina Historical Society, as an adjunct faculty member at the College of Charleston, and as an historical consultant for the City of Charleston. Since 2005 he has been the archivist, and now historian, for the Charleston County Public Library.

Fort Moultrie is administered by the National Park Service as a unit of Fort Sumter National Monument. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II. The site is open daily from 9:00-5:00 and includes a visitor center with museum exhibits and an orientation film.

Now entering its second century, the National Park Service continues to explore new ways to help visitors connect and find their parks. For more information on park news, events and programs, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FtSumterNPS, www.facebook.com/FtMoultrieNPS, and www.facebook.com/PinckneyNPS. Visit the park websites at www.nps.gov/fosu and www.nps.gov/chpi, or call 843-883-3123. You can also share your park experience with others by posting on social media with the hashtag #FindYourPark. Come find yours today!