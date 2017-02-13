Fort Moultrie To Co-Sponsor Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Event

By Dawn Davis for Island Eye News

The National Park Service is co-sponsoring a Battery Gadsden Cultural Center event on “How the Spanish-American War Brought Sullivan’s Island Back to Life”. Join Sullivan’s Island Historian Roy Williams at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, on February 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. for a one-hour program on the Spanish-American War’s impact on Sullivan’s Island. He will include then-and-now photos of structures built during this period on the island. This program is free.

Roy Williams grew up on Sullivan’s Island, taught history at Wando High School, and authored the book “Images of America: Sullivan’s Island.” His talk will explore this lesser-known war’s impact on the island and spurred the development of many prominent military structures such as Batteries Capron and Pierce Butler (the “Mound” at Stith Park), and Battery Gadsden itself.

This event is part of the on-going Battery Gadsden Cultural Center Speaker Series. The Battery Gadsden Cultural Center is a non-profit organization preserving the culture of art and history on Sullivan’s Island. For more information please visit their website at www.batterygadsden.com.

Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina. The site is administered by the National Park Service as a unit of Fort Sumter National Monument. Fort Moultrie represents the entire history of static seacoast defense in the United States, from the American Revolution to the end of World War II.

