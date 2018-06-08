Former Charleston County Register Of Deeds Endorses Tom Hartnett Jr.

By Christian LeBlanc for The Island Eye News

Former Charleston County Register of Deeds Charlie Lybrand has endorsed the Tom Hartnett Jr. for Register of Deeds campaign.

“I am proud to endorse Tom Hartnett Jr. for Charleston County Register of Deeds. As the former Register of Deeds (formerly RMC), I know that Tom plans to build on the improvements that have been made and continue the great service that our Office is known for. Good luck Tom! You have my vote and my family’s vote.”

Lybrand was the head of the Charleston County Register of Deeds office from 1994 to 2017.

Tom Hartnett Jr. is a native and lifelong resident of the Charleston area. He is married to his wife Alison and they have three children: Thomas, Rhett, and Nicholas.

He is the owner and president of Hartnett Realty, where he has over 20 years of experience in appraisal work, consultation, sales, and courtroom testimonies.