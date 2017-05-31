First United Methodist Church Cross Is Restored

By Carol King for Island Eye News

The cross atop the First United Methodist Church has long stood watch over our island home. In 1995 a beautiful cross was placed atop the Church steeple. On October 6, 2016, Hurricane Matthew came barreling up the East Coast leaving a swath of destruction in its path. The cross that was a symbol for so many island residents and visitors was no longer in its place of beauty. It was blown down by the high winds of the hurricane and was found lying in the churchyard.

Repairing the steeple and returning the cross to its place turned out to be a complicated process. As a result, repairs were not completed until April 28. It took months of consideration and preparation to place the cross back on the steeple. The First United Methodist Church family is indebted to the IOP Fire Department who braved a swarm of wasps, while using their equipment to photograph the inside of the steeple, which included water and structural damage.

The cross had a unique anchor for the steeple and metal had been carefully handcrafted to preserve its interior. The original craftsman was located and with his assistance the cross was returned to the perch where it was placed 22 years ago.

Many Island residents came to express the loss of the cross and the First United Methodist Church is grateful to those who made donations for repairs. A recent letter to the church sums up the return of the cross to the steeple.

“Thank you for replacing the cross on your church. For me and many on the Island, the pause in front of your church before taking a turn gives us a moment to focus our attention on the cross and all that it represents.”

Blessed be the name of the Lord and blessed be the cross that sits gloriously atop the IOP FUMC.