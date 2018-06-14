Farm-to-Table Supper Celebrates Conservation

By Amber Cook for The Island Eye News

On Saturday, June 30 from 6 – 9 p.m., Lowcountry Land Trust will hold its 4th annual Farm-to-Table Supper at the Ambrose family home on Wadmalaw Island.

The 2018 Farm-to-Table Supper is presented by the Ambrose Family Farm and Anderson Insurance Associates. The event is designed to highlight and celebrate the joys of the Sea Islands while raising awareness and support of the conservation challenges facing the area. Guests will enjoy a meal straight from the Ambrose Farm, local libations, and live music all set against the backdrop of the Ambrose’s beautiful Rockville home.

“Our Farm-to-Table Supper is such a unique event,” says Rhett Ambrite, Managing Director of Philanthropy. “It gives people the chance to gather on a beautiful property and share a meal with a community that loves the Sea Islands. There’s a strong sense of devotion to the Lowcountry and it makes for a fabulous evening.”

In addition to Ambrose Family Farm and Anderson Insurance Associates, other sponsors of this year’s supper include Baldwin and Associates, Charleston Green, Ground Hog Utlities, AgSouth Farm Credit, and Three Oaks Contractors.

For any questions about this event or for information regarding sponsorship opportunities, contact Amber Cook at acook@lowcountrylandtrust.org.