F.T Stack Is Back

By Ellen Thomas for The Island Eye News

If you’re a fan of oysters, you’ll want to mark Saturday, Jan. 27 on your calendar for the best oysters and views in town! The F. T. Stack Memorial Oyster Roast will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The event was renamed three years ago in memory of Francis Thomas “Bud” Stack who passed away in February 2015— just a few weeks before his 90th birthday. Bud, with help from his wife Cecily, is fondly remembered for single-handedly selling more than a quarter of all tickets for the roast along with soliciting numerous silent auction donations from local vendors. Hosted by the IOP Exchange Club, the roast will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Exchange Club clubhouse, 201 Palm Blvd. Some of the best sunsets in Charleston can be seen and photographed from the back patio (not to mention the occasional dolphin sighting!) which is blessed with a dream location on Hamlin Creek and the Intracoastal Waterway. This popular annual event raises funds to provide scholarships for students east of the Cooper. While most oyster roasts have barnacled, gnarled clusters of multiple oysters which are a struggle to pry apart and open, the IOP Exchange Club Roast offers the exquisite single select oysters that are larger and tastier…some of these oysters are as big as the palm of your hand! After many years of honing their skills manning the steamers, the Exchange Club roasting crew has learned how to cook these to perfection – not so underdone that they’re still jiggling, not overcooked to bicycle tire texture. What results is a symphony to the oyster itself, so you can appreciate that signature punch of brininess while still marveling over its velveteen texture.

And not just oysters are on the menu; they will also be serving up piping hot southern style chili, and hot dogs along with all the fixings. Entertainment includes a silent auction featuring all sorts of special and unique merchandise, services and experiences, a raffle and live music by the talented Kelly Sanchez.

Bring your own oyster knife, gloves and towels. Seasoned veterans even bring their own sauces! Please contact Deb Barr at debbarr@comcast.net with donations of services, new (not previously used) items or special, unique experiences and/or sponsorship inquiries. These are great ways to promote your company and/or give back to the community! Limited to first 425 participants, tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and can be purchased at IOProast.com.