Everyone Invited To Join The Party

By Mary Pringle for Island Eye News

Now that our loggerhead nesting season is over, we invite you to celebrate with us at the Windjammer on Ocean Blvd. and 10th Ave. for our 6th Jammin’ for Jammer party on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

As you probably know, this is to honor a loggerhead turtle that was when he was rescued in a near death with an emaciated condition called “debilitated turtle syndrome” and taken to the SC Aquarium in the summer of 2011 where he was called “Jammer.” He had washed up on the beach near the Windjammer and was released in robust health in May of 2012. Our Isle of Palms fire Chief Ann Graham and Windjammer coowner Bobby Ross did the honors of releasing Jammer at the Isle of Palms County Park.

We are always overwhelmed by the support of so many people and businesses in the community as we raise money for sea turtle conservation right here in our area.

This year’s party will be bigger and better than ever. Sponsors of the event are The Island Turtle Team, The Windjammer, The Island Eye News, and Allegra Design Marketing and Print.

Once again we have made a hand stitched sea turtle quilt which is being raffled. The winner will be drawn at the party and need not be present to win. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. They can be purchased online in advance at BergwerfGraphics.com.

Live bands will be Sweetgrass and No Shoes Allowed. Food is being donated by the following local restaurants: The Windjammer, Morgan Creek Grill, Saltworks Dockside Deli, Luke and Ollie’s, Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, Banana Cabana, Coconut Joe’s, The Dinghy, Café Paname, The Boathouse at Breach Inlet, New York Butcher Shop, Long Island Café, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, The 450 Pizza Joint, Harris Teeter, Costco, The Long Point Grill and the Sea Biscuit Café.

The wonderful Silent Auction is a highlight of the party.

Come and do your holiday shopping early. There will be wall decor, pictures, outdoor items, kitchen items, jewelry, pillows and much more—even a Ukulele with sea turtles on it.

We plan to use proceeds from the party to help support the ongoing genetics research project studying loggerhead sea turtles and to also give a gift to the Sea Turtle Care Center at the SC Aquarium. Next season will be our 10th year of participation in the genetics project, which covers multiple states and has made amazing discoveries and advancements in sea turtle conservation all along the Atlantic coast.

We are so grateful to our sponsors and donors. Please make plans to bring your friends and join us at the Windjammer. You will have a great time and at the same time help a very worthy cause.

Mary Pringle has been the Project Leader for the Isle of Palms/Sullivan’s Island Turtle Team since 2000. It is one of about thirty nest protection projects under the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. She is also on the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network.