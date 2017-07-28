By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News

Who does not like chocolate? These brownies are great for heading to the beach or having friends for brunch this summer. If you are taking on a picnic skip the ganache.

If you are eating in add the decadent ganache and perhaps a little ice cream, caramel sauce and scatter espresso beans for an “adult” style sundae!

Espresso Brownies

Ingredients

⅔ cup flour

tsp salt

tsp baking powder

6 oz chopped chocolate (semi or bitter)

1 stick butter

2 tsp espresso powder

cup sugar

cup brown sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

Ganache (optional):

6 oz semi sweet chocolate, chopped

cup cream

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare 8 inch square pan (or 9 by 11 inch) by buttering over all the inside.

2. Combine flour, salt and baking powder in a small bowl and whisk.

3. Combine chocolate and butter in a stainless bowl over a simmering pan of water. Add espresso powder and whisk occasionally until melted.

4. Whisk in sugars and beat well. Add eggs one at a time until incorporated. Add the vanilla.

5. Add flour and stir until just mixed.

6. Pour into a prepared pan and bake for 10 minutes. Pour in caramel sauce and push around batter with a skewer. Bake for an additional 30 – 40 minutes or until set. Cool. If using the larger pan this will only take about 20 minutes and the brownies will be thinner.

7. If adding the ganache while the brownies are cooking heat the cream in a microwave or pan. Add the chopped chocolate and make sure it is submerged in hot cream. After a few minutes stir until it is melted, glossy and smooth. Cool brownies completely and spread with ganache. Refrigerate until ready to serve. If not adding the ganache no need to refrigerate.

8. Cut the brownies and cut into squares or triangles.