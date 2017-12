By Maraide Sullivan for Island Eye News

Eric Metaxas, #1 NY Times Bestselling author, is coming to Charleston, Dec. 17-18th! His new book about Martin Luther was recently #7 on the NY Times Best Sellers List! Along with speaking, he will also be signing his new book, Martin Luther. He will be at St. Michael’s (corner of Broad St. and Meeting) on Sunday, Dec. 17th at the 10:30AM and 6:00PM services. On Monday, Dec. 18th, he will be on Johns Island at the Church of Our Saviour at 10:30.