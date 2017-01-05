Enjoy A Symphony Of Oysters

By Nadja Vandenberg for Island Eye News

Love oysters? Then you don’t want to miss the F.T Stack Memorial Oyster Roast on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the best oysters and views in town.

The event was renamed two years ago in memory of Francis Thomas “Bud” Stack who passed away in February 2015—just a few weeks before his 90th birthday. Bud, with help from his wife Cecily, was responsible for selling more than a quarter of all tickets for the roast.

Hosted by the IOP Exchange Club, the event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the clubhouse, located at 201 Palm Boulevard, with direct views of Hamlin Creek and the Intracoastal Waterway. Some of the best sunsets in Charleston can be seen and photographed from the back patio, not to mention the occasional dolphin sighting. This popular annual event raises funds to provide scholarships for students east of the Cooper.

While most oyster roasts have barnacled, gnarled branches of multiple oysters which are a struggle to pry apart and open, the IOP Exchange Club Roast offers the exquisite single select oysters that are larger and tastier…some of these oysters (even after steaming) are as big as the palm of your hand. After many years of manning the steamers, the Exchange Club roasting crew has learned how to cook these to perfection – not so underdone that they’re still jiggling, not overcooked to bicycle tire texture. What results is a symphony to the oyster itself, so you can appreciate that signature punch of brininess while still marveling over its velveteen texture.

And not just oysters are on the menu; they will also be serving up piping hot southern style chili, and hot dogs along with all the fixings.

Entertainment includes a silent auction featuring all sorts of special and unique merchandise, services and experiences, a raffle and live music by the Kelly Sanchez Duo. Bring your own oyster knife, gloves and towels.

Please contact Deb Barr at debbarr@comcast. net with donations of services, new (not previously used) items or special, unique experiences and/ or sponsorship inquiries. These are great ways to promote your company and/or give back to the community. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Limited to first 425 participants, they can be purchased here at ioproast.com.