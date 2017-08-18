Eclipse Activities At Charleston’s National Parks

By Dawn Davis for The Island Eye News

Fort Sumter National Monument, including Fort Moultrie and Liberty Square, and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site are planning activities for the upcoming 2017 Eclipse Across America on Aug. 21. Activities for the public, including an eclipse junior ranger activity book and badge for children, will be offered from 1 – 4:30 p.m. at Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, Liberty Square which is the primary departure point for Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island. Trips to Fort Sumter will run as scheduled; however during the period of totality, Fort Sumter itself will be closed to the public.

Arrive early as space and parking will be limited. Never look directly at the sun or serious injury can occur. The parks will have limited supplies of special-purpose solar glasses that will be distributed on Aug. 21.

“We are anticipating very large crowds at our sites that day since the parks are in the path of totality. This will be a historic and memorable event for all to experience, especially at a national park site,” said acting Superintendent Gary Stansberry. Visitors are encouraged to bring snacks.

A water fountain and bottle filling station are available at all sites. Sunscreen and insect repellent are recommended.

In addition to the family-friendly activities, Sun and Salutations yoga class will be offered from 1:30 – 2 p.m. at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site. A towel or yoga mat is recommended for this activity.

At Moultrie, the park is partnering with the College of Charleston, NASA and the National Institute of Aerospace to be one of the sites for NASA’s Space Grant Ballooning Project, which will broadcast the first-ever live-streaming video footage of an eclipse from cameras dangling from high altitude balloons in the stratosphere. Some of the students will be launching the balloon from a US Coast Guard auxiliary vessel about five miles off the coast of Charleston. While other students, alums and the NASA 360 media team will be stationed atop the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center where they will track the balloon’s location, monitor the video feed and provide information to park visitors. The public will be able to watch the live broadcast at nasa.gov/eclipselive.