East Cooper Community Outreach Selected As Whole Foods Market 5% Day Community Giving Recipient

By Alana Morrall for Island Eye News

East Cooper Community Outreach, also known as ECCO, proudly invites the public to support the organization by shopping at Whole Foods Market in Mount Pleasant this Thursday, January 11.

Whole Foods Market, located at 923 Houston Northcutt Boulevard, will donate five percent of the store’s net sales for the day to ECCO. “Supporting our local communities is one of our core values and we’re proud to be partnering with ECCO to support their programs that help our community neighbors with basic needs, health services and empowerment. And we’re very excited about their monthly free Farmers Market that provides enough fruit & vegetables for an entire family,” said Pam Fischette, Marketing & Community Liaison for Whole Foods Market in Mt Pleasant. The company-wide theme for this Whole Foods Market 5% Community Giving Day is “Food As an Economic Development Driver.”



The community is encouraged to shop on January 11, store hours are from 7:00AM to 10:00PM, to help raise funds for ECCO, a Mount Pleasant based non-profit organization that provides a range of comprehensive support services to low-income families across the Lowcountry. ECCO relies on the generosity of businesses, organizations, foundations, individuals, and more, to reach more than 5,000 local residents every year.