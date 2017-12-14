«

Eagle Scout Project On Isle Of Palms

By Mae Millicent Peterseim  for The Island Eye News

Volunteer crew, led by John Peterseim (kneeling).

Boy Scout Troop 502 chartered by the First United Methodist Church, IOP, (Etiwan District, Coastal Carolina Council) pressure washed and painted the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center over the Thanksgiving holiday. The work was completed under the direction of John Peterseim (Sullivan’s Islander and junior at SOA) as his Eagle Scout service project. The Town of Sullivan’s Island and the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center supported this effort to clean, power wash and then repaint the exterior. The team was grateful for an enthusiastic, volunteer crew and sunny skies. Battery Gadsden Cultural Center members meet on the third Thursday of the month to preserve the culture of art and history on Sullivan’s Island.

Before clean-up of the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center.

After clean-up of the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center.

