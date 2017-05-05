Dutch Tall Ship Celebrates 100-year Anniversary

By Elvira Beetstra for Island Eye News

Tall Ship ‘Oosterschelde’ will be visiting the city of Charleston for the maritime festival Tall Ships Charleston from May 19 to 21. This year the ship turns 100 years old and she still sails the world seas like never before. Everyone is welcome on board during the event and the crew will give regular tours on the ship. It’s even possible to experience the life of a sailor and join the ship from Charleston to Bermuda.

The three-masted topsail schooner ‘Oosterschelde’ is named after one of the biggest rivers in The Netherlands.

The ship is the last remaining representative of the large fleet of schooners that sailed under the Dutch flag at the beginning of the 20th century. As the largest restored Dutch sailing ship the ‘Oosterschelde’ is a monument for Dutch shipbuilding and maritime navigation under sail. In the early 90’s the ship is fully restored with great craftsmanship, passion and attention to detail. This year the ship celebrates her 100- year anniversary. It has been 25 years since the restoration and from that moment the ship has sailed all over the world, followed and admired by a big group of supporters.

‘Oosterschelde’ sails the world’s seas, from Antarctica to the north pole and Australia to Africa. The experienced crew can tell you tons of stories about exotic places and faraway lands, but will also provide a listening ear.

In a typically Dutch casual atmosphere, you will learn all there is to know about sailing and navigation. And you will get a chance to work alongside the crew to get some hands on experience. It can be a tough job because the ‘Oosterschelde’ does not use any winches to hoist the sails, but after the work is done there’s lots of time to relax, enjoy good food, music and each other’s company in the spacious salon. Sailing experience is not required and all nationalities and ages can participate. As one team guests sail to new horizons and experience all aspects of a sailor’s life on board.

The classic charm of Charleston will be host to a grand waterfront celebration of the sea. TALL SHIPS Charleston will bring together an amazing collection of maritime treasures – past, present and future – for three days of fun on and off the water. The event will feature the classic beauty of sailing ships, along with a large wooden boat display, sailing, a pirate camp, family boat-building, maritime art, music, and more. Tickets are on sale now at TallShipsCharleston.com.