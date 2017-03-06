Dredge Tanks Beached At The Isle Of Palms

By LT J. B. Zorn for The Island Eye News

On the morning of February 22, 2017, USCG Sector Charleston received a preliminary report of three 25 foot dredge tanks which were lost from their tow approximately 4 nautical miles off shore between Folly Beach and Bulls Bay.

Sector Charleston immediately began transmitting a Safety Marine Information Broadcast (SMIB) to advise mariners in the area of the potential hazard. At approximately 0941, Sector Charleston received notice that local law enforcement had found all three tanks beached at Isle of Palms.