Discover The History Of Your Lowcountry Property

By Susan Middaugh for The Island Eye News

Titles to property in the Lowcountry date back to the 1600s, and South Carolina has a rich trove of land records that document ownership dating back to the original land grants. On Thursday, Oct. 19, in a joint program sponsored by the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and The National Park Service, invited speaker Doreen Larimer will be discussing methods to research the history of local properties. Larimer is a real estate abstractor who has 35 years of experience in the Lowcountry with special expertise in historic property title searches including those deeded by King’s Grant.

This presentation promises to be of interest to those who are curious about the previous owners of their property or the price paid for the house down the street. In addition, Larimer will illustrate how to use public land records to determine the location of an ancestor’s home. She will explain basic terminology, how to navigate the County’s web sites, and how to build a chain of title, using examples from the 1600s to the present.

This event is free and open to the public. For information call Susan Middaugh at 843.906.0091 or email Dawn Davis at Dawn_Davis@nps.gov or visit batterygadsden.com.