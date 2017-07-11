Staff Report for Island Eye News

Photos by Steven Rosamilia

This year’s annual Fish Fry provided approximately 2500 dinners to residents and guests. After ticket sales and t-shirts were sold out, the event brought in over $10,000 for local fire and rescue teams.

Fire Chief Anthony Stith was thrilled with the results telling IEN, “We could not have been this successful without the help of Simmons Seafood, Harris Teeter and Island Eye News and channels 2,4 and 5 for getting the word out. Thanks to all that supported our cause and especially my fire department and all our volunteers, the ones on the roster and the ones that help us with everything. What a GREAT bunch of hard working people.”