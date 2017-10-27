DHEC Setback Lines Of Concern For Residents

By Emma Woodham, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

Following a special meeting called to discuss the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Sullivan’s Island Town Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 17.

Mayor Pat O’Neill noted that the FEMA contractor will likely be on the island a few more days, overseeing cleanup from the recent storms that have caused damage to portions of the island. He also noted that SCDOT is still working on the causeway.

During the storm, some marine debris was washed into the area of Station 10, and the owner of the lift has been identified. It is his responsibility to have the lift removed from Station 10, and he has been contacted.

The mayor also spoke about DHEC’s proposed setback lines on the island. DHEC has released a map online, illustrating its proposals, and residents have until Nov. 6 to raise their concerns to DHEC. After Dec. 16, the lines will be set and cannot be repealed. Town Administrator Andy Benke said complaints filed should be specific, especially if the town chooses to file any complaints for lines that affect town property. The Finance Committee and the Public Safety Committee had nothing new to report.

In her Recreation Committee report, councilmember Sarah Church noted that a Christmas tree lighting will take place on Dec. 1 at the Sullivan’s Island Fire Station. She also confirmed that I’on Ave. will be closed for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

In old business, Church reported that the cost estimate to deal with the bamboo grove area in Stith Park was much higher than anticipated. The grove has suffered significant erosion from the recent tropical events. The Recreation Committee will further discuss what needs to be done and look for ways to lower the cost before making any decision. Church will let council know if a lower estimate is received.

In the Administrative report, councilmember Tim Reese announced that the committee will meet next week to discuss its search for a police chief. Lt. Chris Griffin has been acting Police Chief since April 2017.

Councilmember Bachman Smith, chair of the Water & Sewer committee, noted that in the preceding special meeting, the council had voted to proceed with the one hundred-year plan for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The town council will hold its next regular monthly meeting on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Sullivan’s Island Town Hall.