Crowded Field In Isle Of Palms City Council Elections

Staff Report for Island Eye News
Twelve candidates have announced their intention to run for one of four seats on Isle of Palms’ City Council this November. There will also be a contested mayoral election with current council member Jimmy Carroll running against Mayor Dick Cronin. Council members Marty Bettelli and Sandy Ferencz have decided not to run for re-election.
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, the last day to register to vote is October 7, 2017.
Mayoral Candidates:
Dick Cronin (incumbent)
Jimmy Carroll (current council member, seat not up for re-election)
City Council Candidates:
Randy Bell
Barb Bergwerf (incumbent)
Ryan Buckhannon (previous council member)
Elizabeth Campsen
Jonathan Gandolfo
Patrick Harrington (incumbent)
Michael Loftus (previous council member)
Justin Miklas
John Moye
Ralph Piening (previous council member)
Susan Hill Smith
Rusty Williamson