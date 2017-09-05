«

Crowded Field In Isle Of Palms City Council Elections

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Twelve candidates have announced their intention to run for one of four seats on Isle of Palms’ City Council this November. There will also be a contested mayoral election with current council member Jimmy Carroll running against Mayor Dick Cronin. Council members Marty Bettelli and Sandy Ferencz have decided not to run for re-election. 

The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, the last day to register to vote is October 7, 2017.

Mayoral Candidates:

                Dick Cronin (incumbent)

                Jimmy  Carroll (current council member, seat not up for re-election)

 

City Council Candidates:

                Randy Bell

                Barb Bergwerf (incumbent)

                Ryan Buckhannon (previous council member)

                Elizabeth Campsen

                Jonathan Gandolfo

                Patrick Harrington (incumbent)

                Michael Loftus (previous council member)

                Justin Miklas

                John Moye

                Ralph Piening (previous council member)

                Susan Hill Smith

                Rusty Williamson

