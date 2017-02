By David Tillinghast for Island Eye News

A collection of 38 poets, musicians, ceramicists, magicians, writers, and sculptors met on an arctic January evening at the Isle of Palms residence of David and Judy Tillinghast to honor David’s brother, Richard, a noted American poet, essayist, and travel writer.

The bracing night air (the bird bath froze) blowing in from the northland was unsuccessful in dispelling the vigor of the soiree. A high-spirited and merry time was had by all.