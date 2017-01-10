Crabpot Players Return To The Windjammer

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

Join a cast of professional actors and local residents as they lead the audience through a meeting at the Cattleman’s Hotel where Bradleyville’s ‘good ole boys’ meet to carry on a tradition of patriotism and racial purity. In reality, the meetings are just an opportunity for the members to play dominoes and enjoy refreshments in the form of Bourbon. This particular meeting is special as the club is initiating a new member for the first time in years and will attempt to resurrect their hilarious sacred initiation rite. One of the three independent plays comprising the celebrated A TEXAS TRILOGY. The play is “a comic masterpiece that depicts the sad/funny death throes of an outdated southern fraternal order.”

“Jones’ characters are hilarious and painfully real…” —The Hollywood Reporter. “It firmly establishes Preston Jones as one of the most significant playwrights of our time.” —Bergen Record.

The Crabpot Players is an award winning, non-profit community theatre located on the Isle of Palms, SC. Founder and Artistic Director Jimmy Ward has directed and written numerous productions for over 20 years. This will celebrate the return of the Crabpot Players to their original venue where they performed “The Last Meeting of the Knights of the White Magnolias” as their first production. In a 2015 interview with the Charleston City Paper, Ward said he did the play at The Windjammer on a lark and that he had no idea the community theater he launched would be around for more than 20 years.

The Crabpot Players, under the direction of Jimmy Ward, will perform the play “The Last Meeting of the Nights of the White Magnolia.” The play will take place at the Windjammer on the front beach of Isle of Palms. Show dates are Jan. 10 – 12 and Jan. 16 – 19, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and show starting at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the Windjammer or on their website www.the-windjammer.com.