Crabpot Players Present “Steel Magnolias”

The Island Eye News Staff Report

The Crabpot Players, under the leadership of Jimmy Ward, will perform the play “Steel Magnolias” at the Windjammer on Front Beach, Isle of Palms.

Show dates are Nov. 6 – 9 and Nov.13 – 16, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and show starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $10.00 in advance and $12.00 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at The Dinghy, The Windjammer, or on The Windjammer website The-Windjammer.com.

Steel Magnolias is both hilarious and heart-warming. Six southern women gather in a beauty parlor each week to talk, gossip and needle each other through the best and worst of times. The audience will enjoy a huge dose of love, laughter and tears.

The cast includes Shannon Lindsay as Truvy, Aubrey Rogers as Annelle, Regina Lightfoot as Clairee, Caitlyn Miller as Shelby, Krissy McKown as M’Lynn and Rhonda Kierpiec as Ouiser.

The Crabpot Players is an award winning, non-profit community theatre located on the Isle of Palms. Founder and Artistic Director Jimmy Ward has directed and written numerous productions for over 20 years.