Crabpot Players Present First Production Of 2018

Staff Report For The Island Eye News

The Crabpot Players Theatre Company presents “Last of The Red Hot Lovers” by Neil Simon at the Windjammer, Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms.

Performance dates Jan.16, 17, 18, 23, 24 & 25. Curtain is at 7 p.m. Tickets will be on sale soon at the Windjammer & The Dinghy and are only $10 in advance $12 day of the show. Beverages and food will be available at the bar. The 1972 play features middle-aged, married and overworked Barney Cashman, who wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late. He arranges three seductions in his mother’s empty apartment. The first, Elaine, proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses. Bobbi Michelle is next, a 20 something year old actress who’s too kooky by half. Finally he entertains Jeanette Fisher, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney’s best friend. The stellar cast includes: Ellen Bonner (Jeanette), Krissy McKown (Elaine), Caitlyn Miller (Bobbi Michelle) and Greg Tompkins (Barney). “Last of The Red Hot Lovers” crew includes Jean Schubert-Stage Manager, Tracy Moses-Assistant Director and Jimmy Ward-Director.