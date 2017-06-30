Correction

Search
Jun
30
2017
By Katy Calloway, Island Eye News Editor
The June 9 Island Eye News article on the May 23 Isle of Palms City Council meeting should read that the drainage infrastructure improvements project is between 45th to 52nd Ave. We regret the error.
