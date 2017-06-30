«

»

Jun 30 2017

Correction

By Katy Calloway, Island Eye News Editor

The June 9 Island Eye News article on the May 23 Isle of Palms City Council meeting should read that the drainage infrastructure improvements project is between 45th to 52nd Ave. We regret the error.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>