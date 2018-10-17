College Of Charleston Theater And Dance Staging Of The Wolves

By Nandini McCauley for Island Eye News

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girl’s indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals, Sarah DeLappe’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist, The Wolves, is a high energy ensemble play examining ambition, fear, and loss with humor and truth in a tightly packed 90 minutes. Presented by the College of Charleston Department of Theatre and Dance, The Wolves is one of seven shows in the 2018-19 season that portray the department’s “year of social justice” theme.

“I wanted to see a portrait of teenage girls as human beings,” says playwright Sarah DeLappe. “As complicated, nuanced, very idiosyncratic people who weren’t just girlfriends or sex objects or manic pixie dream girls but who were athletes and daughters and students and scholars and people who were trying to figure out who they were in this changing world around them.”

The College’s production of The Wolves is directed by Glenda Byars, a senior adjunct lecturer in the College’s Department of Theatre and Dance. “Sarah DeLappe has crafted a play that challenges the ensemble and is certain to please an audience. It is a privilege to premier this play in Charleston here at the College,” says Byars, a graduate of College of Charleston.

The design team includes Padgett Skardon, Costume Designer; Jay Olvera, Scenic Designer; Mark Landis, Sound Designer; and Madison Mahrlig, Lighting Designer. The acting company includes students Madison Bailey, Paige Bergen, Olivia Levins, Dorie Magowan, Abbi Perry, Brittany Pfeiffer, Laney Pound, Macy Scarborough, Kara Shannon and Frankie Stofan. Kenya Gadsden is Stage Manager and Mary Beth Berry is Assistant Director. Former College of Charleston soccer player, Donnie Exelbierd, is the soccer consultant.

The production will run Wednesday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 21, with a second run Wednesday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 28. Curtain times will be 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday shows at 2:00 p.m.

A talkback will occur after the show on opening night. Performances will take place at the Chapel Theatre, 172 Calhoun St. Tickets can be purchased online at theatre.cofc.edu or by calling 843.953.6306. The show contains mature language and explores sensitive topics.