Clara Yang Performs At College Of Charleston

By Tiffany Gammell for the Island Eye News

The College of Charleston Department of Music’s International Piano Series is pleased to present pianist Clara Yang, who will be performing at the Sottile Theater on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Praised by Fanfare as “a first-rate pianist who isn’t afraid of challenges,” Chinese-American pianist Clara Yang has performed in notable venues such as Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, the Forbidden City Concert Hall (Beijing), Remonstrantse Kerk (The Netherlands), and the Seymour Centre (Sydney, Australia).

In addition to being a master of traditional repertoire, Yang is also an avid new music interpreter. The distinguished composer Chen Yi composed the piano concerto Four Spirits for her in 2016, and she performed the world premiere with Maestro Huang Yi conducting the China Philharmonic in the Forbidden City Concert Hall. Her solo album Folding Time was released to critical acclaim by Albany Records in July 2015.

The concert will be followed by a reception in the Hill Gallery at the Marion and Wayland H. Cato, Hr. Center for the Arts located at 161 Calhoun St. To RSVP for the reception and to purchase tickets please email concerts@cofc.edu. This event is sponsored by the Remington Master Artist Series.