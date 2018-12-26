City Of Isle Of Palms Public Notice

By Marie Copeland for Island Eye News
- All City Offices will be CLOSED on Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Garbage pickup schedule will be as follows: Wednesday, Dec. 26 – Breach Inlet through 30th Ave Thursday, Dec. 27 – 31st through 57th Ave
- All City offices will be CLOSED on Tuesday Jan. 1, 2019 in observance of New Year’s Day
- Garbage pickup schedule will be as follows: Wednesday, Jan. 2 – 31 through 57th Ave Remember that roll-out carts cannot be placed at the curb before 5 p.m. the night before collection and must be rolled back to the house or enclosure by 9 a.m. the morning following collection.