City Of Isle Of Palms Public Notice

All City Offices will be CLOSED on Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Garbage pickup schedule will be as follows: Wednesday, Jan. 2 – 31 through 57th Ave Remember that roll-out carts cannot be placed at the curb before 5 p.m. the night before collection and must be rolled back to the house or enclosure by 9 a.m. the morning following collection.