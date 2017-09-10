City Of Isle Of Palms Hurricane Irma Press Release

By Desiree Fragoso for Island Eye News

In the approach of Hurricane Irma, Mayor Dick Cronin has issued a Proclamation stating a State of Emergency exists for the City of Isle of Palms, SC. “Citizens are urged to be prepared and understand that if your property typically floods, you may expect that the combination of the high tide, rainfall and storm surge of 3-4 feet above the expected 6.2’ high tide on Monday, your property will be flooded with the effects of Irma.”

“The City is on high alert and monitoring weather conditions. Significant beach erosion is expected to occur. The City has already experienced primary dunes being breached in some areas as a result of the current astronomical tides,” Mayor Cronin continues.

The City moved to Operating Condition 1 today at noon, which means that a disaster or emergency situation is in effect. The City’s sand bag operation has been suspended due to supplies being depleted. Many Isle of Palms restaurants and businesses will be closed tomorrow, therefore, last minute preparations should be completed today. Garbage collection service is suspended for Monday.

A complete emergency response team is in place; however, as conditions degrade tomorrow, it may be unsafe to run emergency response. The City requests that people stay out of the water today and tomorrow. There is a high risk of rip currents and debris has been washed into the tide and presents a hazard to swimmers and waders.

Charleston County has opened a pet friendly shelter on Leeds Avenue and is staffing their citizen hotline. The City of Isle of Palms Non-Emergency Number is 843 886 6522.