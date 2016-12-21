City Of Isle Of Palms Holiday Schedules

Staff Report for Island Eye News
Town Hall Offices will close for the holiday as follows:
Friday, December 23 through Wednesday, December 28
Monday, January 2, 2017
All offices re-open for regular business at 8 a.m. the next business day after each closure above.
Essential services will continue through the holiday and those departments will remain fully staffed
EMERGENCIES: 9-1-1
Non-Emergency Calls (Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch): (843) 743-7200
Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule
Regular Collection Dates
Household: Tuesdays, December 27 and January 3
Bulk/Yard Debris: Wednesdays, December 28th & January 4
Charleston County Recycling: December 21 and January 4