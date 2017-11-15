Circular Congregational Church Releases Cookbook

By Barbara Brant-Williams for The Island Eye News

Circular Congregational Church is pleased to announce the publication of The Edible Gospel, Recipes and Reflections from Circular Congregational Church (UCC) $18.00. Curated by the editorial team of Barbara BrantWilliams, Linda Chinnis, Lucille Keller, and Carolyn Thiedke, this Charleston cookbook includes essays by Stephanie Hunt, artwork by Debra Stokes, and a tempting collection of over 180 recipes from the sea, the farm, the farmer’s market and the dessert table. With a commitment to supporting sustainable living through our food choices; to supporting the community by eating locally and seasonally; and to supporting each other through deep and open hospitality, we have composed the book in a spirit of joy, simplicity, and caring. In The Edible Gospel, essayist Stephanie Hunt reflects on the link between food and faith explaining how “the edible gospel is grounded in an understanding that spiritual and physical nourishment go hand-inhand. The edible gospel teaches that love tastes good and forgiveness is rich and filling.” Also included is a poem celebrating the natural abundance of Lowcountry foods by South Carolina Poet Laureate Marjory Wentworth and a covered dish blessing by Reverend Dr. Jeremy Rutledge.

Proceeds will support two organizations that promote access to fresh and local foods in communities where this is otherwise difficult: Sweetgrass Garden Co-op provides free, fresh, naturally grown local produce to charitable food distribution agencies in SC, particularly the sea islands. Fresh Future Farm’s mission is to improve access to high quality foods in at-risk communities. About the writer and illustrator: Stephanie Hunt is a freelance writer for numerous regional and national publications, has an Masters in Theological Studies from Vanderbilt Divinity School. Illustrator Debra Stokes is an attorney. She is the 2017 president of Circular Church and member of the SC Watermedia Society. Stokes’ works have been shown in Piccolo Spoleto and featured in Skirt Magazine.

For further information or to purchase a book, please go to: circularchurch.org/ cookbook.